Francis Kevin Essex, 65, formerly of Loretto, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Christian Heights Nursing and Rehab in Pembroke.
He was born on May 5, 1954, in Marion County.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Charles Edward and Fredaline Blair Essex; and one brother, Charles Gary Essex.
Survivors include: one daughter, Amy Turner of Mount Washington; two grandsons, Dylan and Devin Crow; one great-granddaughter, Mila Crowe; three sisters, Stephanie Mattingly and Denise Mann, both of Loretto, and Debbie Williamson (Joe) of Saint Francis; and one brother, Joe Essex of Loretto.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2019