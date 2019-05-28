Glenn Ray "Boo Boo" Simpson, 57, Bradfordsville, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1961 in Marion County. He was a retired farmer.
He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Herbert Ray and Elvena Mae Price Simpson; three infant siblings, Leona Gail Simpson and twins, David Ray and Donna Fay Simpson.
Survivors include: his sister, Annette Smith; his nephew, Adam Smith, both of Bradfordsville; his niece, Tracy Varney (Kyle) of Lebanon; one great-niece; and two great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in Old Liberty Cemetery in Bradfordsville. Rev. Dan Durham will officiate.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on June 5, 2019