Kenny Browning, 78, Campbellsville, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
He was born Sept. 22, 1941 in Marion County. He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Charles and Florence Cooper Browning.
Survivors include: his wife, Cathie Browning of Campbellsville; a son, Jamie Browning of Campbellsville; and two daughters, Stacey Spalding of Springfield and Beth Browning of Louisville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery. Rev. Saju Vadakumpadan will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy requested to be donations to Hosparus of Green River or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and may be made at the funeral home.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, Campbellsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2020