Betty Ann

Jackson

September 22, 1929-

June 8, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Betty Ann Jackson, 89, of Columbus passed on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Columbus Hospice, Funeral service for Mrs. Jackson will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 (today) at Nazareth Baptist Church, 526 Radcliff Avenue. Rev. Dr. Brandon Isome, pastor officiating. Interment will be held in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery 4500 St. Mary's Road, Columbus according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc.

Mrs. Betty Ann Jackson was born on September 22, 1929 to the late Mary Alice Kimbrough Dewberry in Columbus. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined Nazareth Baptist Church where she served faithfully. Mrs. Jackson had a long tenure with the Muscogee County School District having retired with over 30 years of dedicated service. She was deeply loved by her family and friends and will truly be missed. Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie L. Jackson and her grandson, Johnnie LaPeano Jackson, II.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories, two sons, Alfonzo (Diane) Jackson and Johnnie (Yolanda Rene') Jackson both of Columbus; three daughters, Betty (Charlie) Johnson, Deborah (Roosevelt) Coleman, and Mary Sheila Jackson all of Columbus; one brother, William (Pearl) Jones, Jr., San Antonio, TX; nine grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary