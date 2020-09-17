Cara Louise

Grantham

October 5, 1939-

September 15, 2020

Columbus, GA.- On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Cara Louise Grantham, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 80.

Cara was born on October 5, 1939 in Columbus, GA, to Hank and Doris Whitmire. She married Bobby Earl Grantham on July 20, 1956, and they raised two sons, Greg and Brad, and two daughters, Valerie and Stacy.

Cara, affectionately known as Honey by her grandchildren, was an old soul, filled with passion and fire. She lived life to the fullest and was always ready to have a good time with family and friends. She'll be remembered for her sweet and caring nature, strong personality, wittiness, and a contagious laugh that lifted the spirit of anyone within earshot.

Cara is survived by her husband Bobby, her four children, Greg, Valerie, Stacy, Brad, three grandchildren, Jared, Ashley, Kaylyn, and four great grandchildren, Brinley, Marley, Sutton, and Serena.

A family service will be held at a later date.





