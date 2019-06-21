Eva Tymes

Thornton

March 14, 1937-

June 17, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Eva Mae Tymes Thornton was born on March 14, 1937, the eldest of ten children born to the late Mr. Eathern and Mrs. Annie Slaughter Tymes in Marion County, Georgia. She passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Accokeek, Maryland.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 25, 2019, 12 noon at the Macedonia Christian Ministries, 3645 Cusseta Road, Columbus with Reverend James E. Allen, pastor, officiating. The interment will follow at Bethel AME Church, 145 Firetower Road, Cusseta, Georgia. Visitation is Sunday beginning at 12 noon with a family hour from 3 til 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Thornton attended Marion County public schools. She received a GED from Jordan Vocational High School. In 1986 she graduated from Troy State University with a B.A. degree in Sociology. Having resided in Columbus for over fifty years, Mrs. Thornton worked at AHP Medical and served as a teacher's assistant at Montessori schools in Columbus. She was a member of Macedonia Christian Ministries where she served for many years as a Deaconess. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. King David Thornton, Jr., a son, Tyron Lewis Thornton and a granddaughter, Miriam Tyrece Thornton.

She leaves to mourn her loss: three sons, Rev. Dr. David B. Thornton (Annie) of Chicago, Illinois, Lieutenant Colonel Retired Phillip B. Thornton (Melvina) of Accokeek, Maryland and Warren G. Thornton (LaChrista) of Columbus; one step-son, Bernard Scott of Columbus; three brothers, Eathern Tymes, Jr. (Ardessa), Hubert Tymes, both of Buena Vista, Georgia, and Edward J. Tymes, Sr. (Roslyn) of Midland, Georgia; two sisters, Nora Frances Pless (Pete) of Americus, Georgia, and Patricia Nixon (David) of Newnan, Georgia; five sisters-in-law, three grandchildren, six step grandchildren, six step great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

