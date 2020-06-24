Florence Jean Wylie
Sears
August 28, 1923 -
June 20, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Florence "Flo Jean" Sears, 96, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
She was born August 28, 1923, in Minonk Illinois, daughter of Ruth Kerrick and Frank Samuel Wylie. She was raised on the farmlands of Illinois, where she learned the strong values of family, love of the land, and hard work. While her brothers were off in service during World War II, she graduated from the University of Illinois, with honors. She was named to Mortar Board and served as President of Tri Delta Sorority. She moved to Chicago where she worked in public accounting...until the South beckoned.
In 1946, sporting a red convertible she visited and moved to Columbus, Georgia, at the invitation of college friend Jane Ellis Pound. She dated and married Claud Alex Sears in 1948. She was quickly embraced by Columbus and became actively involved in the community she grew to love, serving as the first president of the Girls' Club, president of the Junior League of Columbus, the Magnolia Garden Club, and long-time treasurer of the Altar Guild at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
"Flo Jean" loved and was loved by many. She was a farm girl with a quick wit, sharp mind and strong will turned Southern Lady. She adored a party, playing tennis (which she did until the age of 82), bridge, gardening, traveling, (especially when it included a slot machine!) and spending time at Alligator Point. During her later years at Spring Harbor, she embraced many wonderful new friends that sustained her and kept her active and happy!!
She never forgot her Illinois roots, and always welcomed her Illinois family. She is predeceased by her parents, her two brothers, James Kerrick Wylie and Frank Samuel Wylie, and devoted husband of 48 years, Alex Sears. She is lovingly survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Kerry Hand, and two grandsons, Alexander Shahan Byars and David Kerrick Hand and his wife, Catherine Cartwright Hand, as well as several Wylie nieces and nephews and "adopted" family of her special friend, Dr. Luther Roberts.
The family will be eternally grateful to an amazing team of caregivers who compassionately cared for her.
A graveside funeral service for family will be held on Friday morning June 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Pakhill Cemetery with Dr. P. Shane Green officiating. In keeping with the guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19 the family will have a private service. The service will be livestreamed through the Facebook page of Striffler-Hamby at Parkhill Cemetery and Striffler-Hamby's website at www.shcolumbus.com for those wanting to view the service from the safety of their home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 5116, Columbus, GA 31906; Girls Inc. at girlsinc-columbus.networkforgood.com; or a favorite charity of your choice in memory of Florence Jean Wylie Sears.
To leave a fond memory or condolences for the Sears family please visit www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.