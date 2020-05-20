Glenda Beverlyn Wood
Ferrieri
July 28, 1938-
May 17, 2020
Columbus, GA- Glenda Beverlyn Wood Ferrieri 81, of Phenix City, Al., passed away peacefully Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, Ga. surrounded by her loving family.
Tent-side services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. A private interment will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Those unable to attend may view the services FACEBOOK live @mcmullenfuneralhome.
Glenda was born July 28, 1938 in Columbus, GA. She was the daughter of the late Fred Addison and Marjorie Helen Clark Brown.
Glenda worked for The Sunshine/Kellogg's Company for 38 years and a special bond developed with a group of ladies that were named "The Sunshine Girls". She loved life and to many she was known as a "Fire Cracker "and to some she was just "Grammy " and "Gaga" to sweet Emily. She loved to dance and enjoyed trips to Panama City Beach and Lake Martin, and was a true Auburn fan. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and friends. She loved life and she will be greatly missed by all.
Other than her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Anthony P. "Tony" Ferrieri, sisters Sandra Hand and Sonya Dasinger and step grandson Conner Weeks.
Survivors include her daughter Rhonda W. Campbell (Anthony) Smiths, AL., grandchildren, Scott Campbell (Jennifer), Kyle Campbell (Julie), great grandchildren, Nathan Campbell, Mallory Campbell, Emily Campbell, brothers, Fred Addison, Rusty Brown, sisters Toni Jo McCall, Margie Lee Reeves (Buster), step daughters Stacy F. Weeks (Ricky), Kimberly Ferrieri, step grandchildren Railyn Beauchamp (Tommy) , Cara Ronquillo (Tony) , Devin Weeks, Zack Henry, step great grandchildren Ever Beauchamp, Eden Beauchamp, Bella Beauchamp, Beck Ronquillo, and adopted grandchildren Kade and Khloe Miller.
Flowers will be accepted, those so desiring may make contributions to Columbus Hospice www.columbushospice.com or Alzheimer's Association alz.org.
Ferrieri
July 28, 1938-
May 17, 2020
Columbus, GA- Glenda Beverlyn Wood Ferrieri 81, of Phenix City, Al., passed away peacefully Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, Ga. surrounded by her loving family.
Tent-side services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory. A private interment will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Those unable to attend may view the services FACEBOOK live @mcmullenfuneralhome.
Glenda was born July 28, 1938 in Columbus, GA. She was the daughter of the late Fred Addison and Marjorie Helen Clark Brown.
Glenda worked for The Sunshine/Kellogg's Company for 38 years and a special bond developed with a group of ladies that were named "The Sunshine Girls". She loved life and to many she was known as a "Fire Cracker "and to some she was just "Grammy " and "Gaga" to sweet Emily. She loved to dance and enjoyed trips to Panama City Beach and Lake Martin, and was a true Auburn fan. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and friends. She loved life and she will be greatly missed by all.
Other than her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Anthony P. "Tony" Ferrieri, sisters Sandra Hand and Sonya Dasinger and step grandson Conner Weeks.
Survivors include her daughter Rhonda W. Campbell (Anthony) Smiths, AL., grandchildren, Scott Campbell (Jennifer), Kyle Campbell (Julie), great grandchildren, Nathan Campbell, Mallory Campbell, Emily Campbell, brothers, Fred Addison, Rusty Brown, sisters Toni Jo McCall, Margie Lee Reeves (Buster), step daughters Stacy F. Weeks (Ricky), Kimberly Ferrieri, step grandchildren Railyn Beauchamp (Tommy) , Cara Ronquillo (Tony) , Devin Weeks, Zack Henry, step great grandchildren Ever Beauchamp, Eden Beauchamp, Bella Beauchamp, Beck Ronquillo, and adopted grandchildren Kade and Khloe Miller.
Flowers will be accepted, those so desiring may make contributions to Columbus Hospice www.columbushospice.com or Alzheimer's Association alz.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 20, 2020.