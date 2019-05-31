Loria Mae Jenkins

Kelly

11/04/1938-

05/28/2019

Smith Station, Alabama- Loria Mae Duncan Jenkins Kelly, 80, of Smith Station, AL died Tuesday, 28, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital with her loving family at her side.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 01, 2019 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Billy Champion officiating . Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 till 7:00 PM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the funeral home.

Ms. Kelly was born November 04, 1938 in Ft. Valley, GA daughter of the late Clifford Monroe Duncan and Mary Elizabeth Johnson Duncan. She had retired from Opelika Manufacturing as a Machine Operator in the Glove and Towel Department. Ms. Kelly was a member of Concord Baptist Church in Bleeker, AL, loved traditional Country Music, flowers, beautiful birds, most of all her family and she never met a stranger. She will be missed in our daily routine; however, she will always be cherished in our hearts.

Ms. Kelly was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Rosie Ann King, Sarah Lennie Wainwright, and Jennie Lou Ingram, and daughter-in-law, Terri Jenkins.

Survivors include her three sons, Wayne Lamar Jenkins, William Dexter Jenkins and Michael Todd Jenkins; daughter, Vicki Diane Prather Knicley (Bill); four grandchildren, Jeremy Prather (Amie), Ryan Jenkins, Amy Prather Leatherwood (Brian) and Niki Jenkins Jacobs (Mark); 8 great-grandchildren, Gracey Tharpe, Kaylin and Clayton Brawner, Blair, Bailey and Barrett Prather, Ashely and Silas Jenkins; numerous other family members and friends also survive.

