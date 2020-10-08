1/1
Maria S. Russell
1931 - 2020
Enka, NC- Maria S. Russell formerly of Columbus, GA died on October 3, 2020 at the age of 89 with her son, Robert G. Russell, and John V. Tart at her side in Canton, North Carolina. Robert and John provided care for her in her declining years. Maria was born in Haus Hausen, Germany on July 24, 1931. Her husband of 63 years, Gordon L. Russell, died in May of 2012. She was preceded in death by her mother, Franziska Hoeckmaier, and a brother, Johann Hoeckmaier.
Survivors include her sisters, Hildegard Ruehl and Theresa Brev; brothers, Tony Hoeckmaier and George Hoeckmaier; and nieces, Bridgett and Baribel; who all reside in Germany; her son, Robert G. Russell, who lives in Asheville, North Carolina; her friend, John V. Tart of Asheville, North Carolina; and her loving companion and pet, Barron (European Doberman); and a daughter, Diana Powell of Cloud Croft, New Mexico.
Maria worked 26 years for Sears and Roebuck in the jewelry department at Columbus Square Mall before retirement. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Columbus, GA. Maria enjoyed gardening and traveling with her husband. She was an avid animal lover, and she would rescue strays and give them a loving and caring home.
In lieu of flowers, Maria would appreciate donations to Paws Humane Society, 4900 Milgen Rd, Columbus, GA 31907.
There will be a private graveside service for the family in Parkhill Cemetery with Dr. Buddy Cooper officiating on October 8, 2020, according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
Parkhill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
Memories & Condolences
