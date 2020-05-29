Mary Michaelene Barnette
Kimmel
September 9, 1948-
April 26, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mary Michaelene Barnette Kimmel, 71, of Columbus, GA, passed away on April 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held at a later date. She was born in Wellsville, NY on September 9, 1948 to the late Joseph Ralph Barnette and Barbara Eileen Temple Barnette. Ms. Kimmel studied at Catherine Spalding College nursing program in Kentucky and retired as labor and delivery nurse at The Medical Center. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Columbus, GA. Mary had a strong faith, a love for her Lord, and enduring relationships with her family and friends. She had a passion for nursing, crocheting, sewing, cross-stitch and knitting.
Mary was proceeded in death by her parents, eldest son, Laurance Daniel "Danny" Barnette and her grandson, Aaron Robert Kimmel Jr. She is survived by her two children, Adrianne Leslie Kimmel McFarland (Kevin), Aaron Robert Kimmel (Eva); four granddaughters, Jessica Amber McFarland, Heather Alexandria McFarland Morris (Shane), Kristin Ashlie McFarland Carroll and Mary Allison Heidi Kimmel; one grandson, Logan Andrew McFarland; two great grandsons, Mason Michael Morris and Rhett Jensen Carroll; one great granddaughter, Mackenzie Mae Morris; daughter-in-law, Letha Barnette.
To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at shcolumbus.com
Kimmel
September 9, 1948-
April 26, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mary Michaelene Barnette Kimmel, 71, of Columbus, GA, passed away on April 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held at a later date. She was born in Wellsville, NY on September 9, 1948 to the late Joseph Ralph Barnette and Barbara Eileen Temple Barnette. Ms. Kimmel studied at Catherine Spalding College nursing program in Kentucky and retired as labor and delivery nurse at The Medical Center. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Columbus, GA. Mary had a strong faith, a love for her Lord, and enduring relationships with her family and friends. She had a passion for nursing, crocheting, sewing, cross-stitch and knitting.
Mary was proceeded in death by her parents, eldest son, Laurance Daniel "Danny" Barnette and her grandson, Aaron Robert Kimmel Jr. She is survived by her two children, Adrianne Leslie Kimmel McFarland (Kevin), Aaron Robert Kimmel (Eva); four granddaughters, Jessica Amber McFarland, Heather Alexandria McFarland Morris (Shane), Kristin Ashlie McFarland Carroll and Mary Allison Heidi Kimmel; one grandson, Logan Andrew McFarland; two great grandsons, Mason Michael Morris and Rhett Jensen Carroll; one great granddaughter, Mackenzie Mae Morris; daughter-in-law, Letha Barnette.
To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at shcolumbus.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 29, 2020.