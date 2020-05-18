Teryl RaymondMillerJanuary 20, 1937-May 15, 2020Columbus, GA- Teryl Raymond Miller, COL Ret. {83 years old}, 7024 Widgeon Drive, Midland GA, died at St. Francis Hospital on 5/15/2020. He was born on January 20, 1937, at St. Theresa Hospital, Waukegan, IL, s/o Raymond Jacob and Kathryn Agnes {Werner} Miller. He graduated from Richmond-Burton Community High School, Alexian Brothers Hospital School of Nursing, and Catholic University of America. His master's degree in Healthcare Administration was received from Army-Baylor University in 1970. On May 2, 1959, he married Barbara Arlene Stefanski, d/o William Stanley and Stella Marie {Milewski} Stefanski, at St Pricilla Catholic Church, Chicago, IL. He served in the U.S. Army Nurses Corps from January 5, 1958, until January 31, 1988. During his service to his country, he was stationed throughout the continental US and in Korea, Wurzburg, Germany, and Hawaii. His duty assignments were staff nurse, nurse educator, nurse methods analyst, assignment officer in the Office of the Surgeon General, and as Chief Nurse of Fitzsimons Army Medical Center and Ft. Benning GA. Following retirement, he worked 14 ½ years in the role of Nurse Surveyor for the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. For several years, he owned and operated a healthcare education firm. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Columbus, GA, the Knights Of Columbus {4th degree}, Council No. 1019 and Assembly No. 178, American Legion Post No. 35, Retired Military Officers Association, McHenry County Historical Society, Milwaukee Genealogical Society, Dodge/Jefferson Counties Genealogy Society, McHenry County Genealogy Association. As the family historian, he published the Miller Family Tree and was working on the Freund Family Tree and a 6th volume publication on the German immigrants found in St. John the Baptist early church records.He is survived by three children, eight grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren: Mary Elizabeth {Victor H, COL, USA.} Stephenson and sons, James David and Brian Miller, Springfeild, VA; Mark Raymond {Dina Y} of West Point, GA, and their daughter Jennifer Lynn Rosado {Ramon} and son Michael Raymond and daughter Rylan Elizabeth, of Columbus, GA; and LTC Christopher William {Erin E} Miller and daughters, Katherine Marie, Sarah Victoria, and Laura Elizbeth, Stafford, VA; grandsons Jon-Erik TerylTheerand Adam Kurt {Sasha} Theer, and son Colton Alexander, both of Palatine, IL; a brother Robert William {LaVerne} Miller of Traveres, FL; and three sisters, Marilyn Elizabeth {Donald} May of Richmond, IL, Diana Susanna {James} Kattner of McHenry, IL, and Joellen Kathryn {Richard} Penner of Jacksonville, OR. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 43 years, Barbara; and a daughter, Victoria Lynn Miller Theer. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Richmond, IL. Burial will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. A memorial mass will be held in the future at St. Anne Catholic Church, Columbus, GA, according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Anne Community Outreach, 1820 Box Rd., Columbus, GA, 31907.