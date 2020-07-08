Willie Lou
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Willie Lou Hardaway-Trawick, 73, transitioned her life Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Francis/Emory Healthcare. A Private Graveside Service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 1:00 pm at Prospect AME Church Cemetery, 77 Goat Rock Road, Fortson, GA with Rev. Willie Barber, senior pastor of Prospect, officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 3:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Trawick was born August, 27, 1946 to the late Mollie Louise Whitaker and G.D. Hardaway, Sr. in Harris County, GA. She retired after 40 years of service from West Point Pepperell. Mrs. Trawick joined Prospect AMEC at an early age and served as President of the Usher Board and a member of the Duncanaires Choir. She was preceded by her parents and her children, Zina and Kenneth, Jr. Mrs. Trawick leaves to cherish her precious memories her husband, Kenneth E. Trawick, Sr.; her children, Vincent E. Trawick, Rita Trawick-Winborne, Josephine Trawick, Yancey D. Trawick, Jarvis L.Trawick; grandchildren, Tiffany A. Polite, Justin Trawick, Sr., Adra Trawick, Valencia Trawick, Tiffani Trawick; great-grandchildren, Zaria, Justin, Jr., Jacob, Zabrina; siblings, Seland, Ola Mae, GD, Jr., Ray Charles; special niece, Lesa Adams; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com
