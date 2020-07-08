A prayer for you as you rest in the peace that our lord is giving you. I didn't have the pleasure of meeting you, but by having Josephine as my friend and knowing her for so many years with all her personal qualities it is clear to me that you were an outstanding Mom. You have to feel proud in heaven as you see that your life was a success as you lived making a difference. I am sure that you will continue being in spirit in the lives of all you loved!

My sincere condolences to all the members of Willie's family!!!

Gonzalo Gilardi-Magnan

Friend