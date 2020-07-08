1/1
Willie Lou Trawick
1946 - 2020
Willie Lou
Trawick
August 27, 1946-
June 29, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Willie Lou Hardaway-Trawick, 73, transitioned her life Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Francis/Emory Healthcare. A Private Graveside Service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 1:00 pm at Prospect AME Church Cemetery, 77 Goat Rock Road, Fortson, GA with Rev. Willie Barber, senior pastor of Prospect, officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 3:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Trawick was born August, 27, 1946 to the late Mollie Louise Whitaker and G.D. Hardaway, Sr. in Harris County, GA. She retired after 40 years of service from West Point Pepperell. Mrs. Trawick joined Prospect AMEC at an early age and served as President of the Usher Board and a member of the Duncanaires Choir. She was preceded by her parents and her children, Zina and Kenneth, Jr. Mrs. Trawick leaves to cherish her precious memories her husband, Kenneth E. Trawick, Sr.; her children, Vincent E. Trawick, Rita Trawick-Winborne, Josephine Trawick, Yancey D. Trawick, Jarvis L.Trawick; grandchildren, Tiffany A. Polite, Justin Trawick, Sr., Adra Trawick, Valencia Trawick, Tiffani Trawick; great-grandchildren, Zaria, Justin, Jr., Jacob, Zabrina; siblings, Seland, Ola Mae, GD, Jr., Ray Charles; special niece, Lesa Adams; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
JUL
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Prospect AME Church Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Pam Morrison
Friend
July 7, 2020
A prayer for you as you rest in the peace that our lord is giving you. I didn't have the pleasure of meeting you, but by having Josephine as my friend and knowing her for so many years with all her personal qualities it is clear to me that you were an outstanding Mom. You have to feel proud in heaven as you see that your life was a success as you lived making a difference. I am sure that you will continue being in spirit in the lives of all you loved!
My sincere condolences to all the members of Willie's family!!!
Gonzalo Gilardi-Magnan
Friend
