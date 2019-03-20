Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen C. Elliott II. View Sign

- Allen C. Elliott, II, 34, of Antrim, passed away as the result of a motor vehicle accident on March 15, 2019.



Allen was born February 20, 1985 in Concord. He grew up in the Monadnock Region and graduated from Con Val High School in 2004. Through most of his adult life he was employed at NHBB and the Monadnock Paper Mill. He was currently employed by S.R. Jones Excavation. He loved hunting, fishing, and all things outdoors. He took the time to pass that love on to his children. He also enjoyed barbecuing for his family and friends. His greatest joy came from spending time with his three children.



He is survived by his son, Joshua St. Laurent of Henniker, his two daughters, Taylor Elliott of Antrim and Casey Elliott of Walpole. He is also survived by his parents, Allen Elliott of Antrim, Lori Elliott of Antrim, his sister, Chrissy Elliott of Hillsboro and his girlfriend Samantha Davison of Antrim. He was also loved by his grandparents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A celebration of Allen's life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 5 pm at the American Legion Post, 59 Hillsboro, NH. Casual attire and no formal services just as Allen would want.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to assist with funeral expenses. Donations can be sent to the care of: Sherry Roebuck, PO Box 108, Keene NH 03431.

