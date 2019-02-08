Doris Archambeault Ellison, formerly of Jaffrey, passed away on February 6, 2019 at the age of 83 in Woodcliff Lake, NJ after a period of declining health.
She was born on June 6, 1935, in Jaffrey New Hampshire; the daughter of the late Fred and Lydia (Gamelin) Archambeault.
She is survived by her 3 children, Sheryl Ellison, Michelle McDonald and Dana Ellison, 2 grandchildren, RJ and Caroline McDonald, son-in-law Rob McDonald, sister Marguerite Buzzell, brother Philip Archambeault and several nieces and nephews. ?
She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, James Craft Ellison and her son James Herbert Ellison.
?
She was a graduate of Conant High School in Jaffrey, class of 1954. She was crowned the Jaffrey Winter Carnival Queen and Queen of the Wilton Sno Ball. She resided in Ridgewood New Jersey for most of her adult life. She will be sadly missed as a mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. ?
As per Doris's request there will be no calling hours. A graveside committal service will be held in the spring at Conant Cemetery, Jaffrey, NH.
To share a memory or offer her family a condolence please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey, NH 03452-0486
(603) 532-6484
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 12, 2019