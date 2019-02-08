Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Doris Archambeault Ellison, formerly of Jaffrey, passed away on February 6, 2019 at the age of 83 in Woodcliff Lake, NJ after a period of declining health.



She was born on June 6, 1935, in Jaffrey New Hampshire; the daughter of the late Fred and Lydia (Gamelin) Archambeault.



She is survived by her 3 children, Sheryl Ellison, Michelle McDonald and Dana Ellison, 2 grandchildren, RJ and Caroline McDonald, son-in-law Rob McDonald, sister Marguerite Buzzell, brother Philip Archambeault and several nieces and nephews. ?



She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, James Craft Ellison and her son James Herbert Ellison.



?



She was a graduate of Conant High School in Jaffrey, class of 1954. She was crowned the Jaffrey Winter Carnival Queen and Queen of the Wilton Sno Ball. She resided in Ridgewood New Jersey for most of her adult life. She will be sadly missed as a mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. ?



As per Doris's request there will be no calling hours. A graveside committal service will be held in the spring at Conant Cemetery, Jaffrey, NH.



To share a memory or offer her family a condolence please visit

Doris Archambeault Ellison, formerly of Jaffrey, passed away on February 6, 2019 at the age of 83 in Woodcliff Lake, NJ after a period of declining health.She was born on June 6, 1935, in Jaffrey New Hampshire; the daughter of the late Fred and Lydia (Gamelin) Archambeault.She is survived by her 3 children, Sheryl Ellison, Michelle McDonald and Dana Ellison, 2 grandchildren, RJ and Caroline McDonald, son-in-law Rob McDonald, sister Marguerite Buzzell, brother Philip Archambeault and several nieces and nephews. ?She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, James Craft Ellison and her son James Herbert Ellison.She was a graduate of Conant High School in Jaffrey, class of 1954. She was crowned the Jaffrey Winter Carnival Queen and Queen of the Wilton Sno Ball. She resided in Ridgewood New Jersey for most of her adult life. She will be sadly missed as a mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. ?As per Doris's request there will be no calling hours. A graveside committal service will be held in the spring at Conant Cemetery, Jaffrey, NH.To share a memory or offer her family a condolence please visit www.cournoyerfh.com Funeral Home Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center

33 River Street

Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486

(603) 532-6484 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close