Douglas H. Maynard of Peterborough, NH (formerly of Keene) died on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Peterborough at the age of 99. Douglas, the third child of Robert George and Katheryn (Stewart) Maynard was born in Pasadena, California on January 25, 1920.



He attended the Pasadena public schools and entered Princeton University in the fall of 1937. He graduated magna cum laude in the spring of 1941 from their School of Public and International Affairs.



With war threatening in Europe and the Far East, Maynard entered the Navy under the new V-7 program where eligible recent college graduates could qualify for commissions in the Naval Reserve after taking a relatively short training program. He was made a midshipman in October of 1941 and received his commission in December of 1941 (early due to the attack on Pearl Harbor).



He was assigned to the USS Quick, a newly commissioned destroyer, whose duty it was to escort merchant and naval convoys across the North Atlantic while also searching for German submarines. The Quick also provided in-shore support for the landings in North Africa and again seven months later to offer 'called-for-fire' for the landing in Sicily.



After serving on the Quick, he was transferred to the USS Richard P. Leary, another new destroyer, whose first assignment was to accompany the aircraft carrier USS Franklin through the Panama Canal to the West Coast. In the South Pacific he took part in a dozen campaigns (including invasions of the Marianas, Palau, and the Philippines) with the Third and Fifth Fleets as American forces worked to push the Japanese back to their home islands.



From the Leary, Maynard went to the attack transport USS Dawson whose duties included transporting troops and equipment. Following the surrender of Japan, the Dawson carried troops from Pearl Harbor to Sasebo, Japan to serve in the occupation.



After the war, Douglas returned to academia and completed a master's degree in history at Occidental College and a PhD, also in history, at UCLA. He also earned a master's degree in library science from Columbia University. He continued to serve in the US Naval Reserve until January 25, 1980, retiring as a commander.



In 1953, he was appointed to a position in the History Department at Hunter College in New York City. Subsequently he was asked to serve as a dean in several capacities before being made Dean of the Faculty. Ultimately appointed Provost, he served in that role until his retirement in 1983.



He married Elizabeth List of Philadelphia in 1948. They had three children: Susan, Thomas, and William. During his time at Hunter, the family lived in Bronxville, NY where Betsy died in 1983. While in Bronxville, Maynard served on the boards of the Bronxville Library and the adult continuing education program.



Doug met Sally (Priscilla) Kingsbury Frechette of Keene, New Hampshire on an alumni trip to India. They were married in January of 1986 with their combined family of nine children and their spouses and current grandchildren in attendance.



Now, fully retired, Doug and Sally were able to give their full attention to their large, blended family as well as their favorite interests and hobbies. These included bird watching (Doug), traveling both overseas and domestically, bridge, music (especially musicals and concerts at Apple Hill), golf and tennis, attending Chautauqua, cheering on the Red Sox, and spending time in the summer at Granite Lake, NH, and in the winter, on Anna Maria Island, FL. They were also very interested in local, national, and world affairs and politics. Throughout, Doug continued in his love for Yosemite National Park which he first visited as a boy with his family.



Pre-deceased by his wife Sally, his step-grandson Parker, and his brother and sister, Doug is survived by his nine children and step-children and their spouses and partners -- Sue, Tom, Bill and Janet Maynard; and Dave and CeeCee, Jim and Cindy, Jodi and Jerry Howe, Harry and Judy, Ed and Ellen, and Peter and Lee Frechette : twenty grandchildren and their spouses and partners: and seventeen (and counting) great-grandchildren.



The service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, Monadnock Family Services, or a .



