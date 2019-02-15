Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Frank P. McGurk, 83, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully at The Elms Center in Milford on February 14, 2019. He was born in Tarrytown, NY on January 24, 1936, the son of James and Mabel (Knudsen) McGurk.







He was raised in North Tarrytown, New York, and graduated from Rensellaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. For a period of time he was in the Navy as a midshipman. He knew his wife Doris & best friend from first grade on; they began dating in high school and married after college graduation. Over the years he was involved in many activities, most notably as a scoutmaster for a Boy Scout troop in Chelmsford, Mass., during the 1970's and '80's. He was fond of woodworking projects, and had made many toys, furniture, boats and other wooden things for family and friends. He also helped with carpentry projects on different family members' homes. In addition, he enjoyed drawing and painting as a hobby, and has done some beautiful paintings of outdoor scenes and of family members. He was a great Dad & Grampa, always willing to help his family.







In addition to his wife of 60 years, Doris (Roy) McGurk of Peterborough, he is survived by his four children, Carol Blais and husband Greg, Frank McGurk Jr., John McGurk and wife Aileen, and Thomas McGurk and wife Danielle; and thirteen grandchildren(all of whom he was very proud): Ben, Chris, Lisa, Daniel, Nathan and Claire, Frank, Patrick, William, Sarah, Edward, Elizabeth, and Connor. His grandson Frank McGurk, is currently in the Navy, and his grandson Edward McGurk is a Navy veteran. He also is survived by two great grandsons, Killian and Rowan.







Visiting hours will be held on February 19th from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord Street, Peterborough, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on February 20th at 11:00am at Divine Mercy Parish, 12 Church Street, Peterborough, NH. Burial will take place in the spring.







Memorial contributions may be made in Frank's name to: ; or Peterborough Food Pantry







To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit

Frank P. McGurk, 83, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully at The Elms Center in Milford on February 14, 2019. He was born in Tarrytown, NY on January 24, 1936, the son of James and Mabel (Knudsen) McGurk.He was raised in North Tarrytown, New York, and graduated from Rensellaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. For a period of time he was in the Navy as a midshipman. He knew his wife Doris & best friend from first grade on; they began dating in high school and married after college graduation. Over the years he was involved in many activities, most notably as a scoutmaster for a Boy Scout troop in Chelmsford, Mass., during the 1970's and '80's. He was fond of woodworking projects, and had made many toys, furniture, boats and other wooden things for family and friends. He also helped with carpentry projects on different family members' homes. In addition, he enjoyed drawing and painting as a hobby, and has done some beautiful paintings of outdoor scenes and of family members. He was a great Dad & Grampa, always willing to help his family.In addition to his wife of 60 years, Doris (Roy) McGurk of Peterborough, he is survived by his four children, Carol Blais and husband Greg, Frank McGurk Jr., John McGurk and wife Aileen, and Thomas McGurk and wife Danielle; and thirteen grandchildren(all of whom he was very proud): Ben, Chris, Lisa, Daniel, Nathan and Claire, Frank, Patrick, William, Sarah, Edward, Elizabeth, and Connor. His grandson Frank McGurk, is currently in the Navy, and his grandson Edward McGurk is a Navy veteran. He also is survived by two great grandsons, Killian and Rowan.Visiting hours will be held on February 19th from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord Street, Peterborough, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on February 20th at 11:00am at Divine Mercy Parish, 12 Church Street, Peterborough, NH. Burial will take place in the spring.Memorial contributions may be made in Frank's name to: ; or Peterborough Food PantryTo leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Jellison Funeral Home

25 Concord Street

Peterborough , NH 03458

(603) 924-3511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.