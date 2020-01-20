Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Marc Andrew Motuzas, 28 died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on January 16, 2020. Marc was born in Peterborough on January 28, 1991, the son of Robert Motuzas and Michele Christian.



Marc lived in Rindge as a child and for the past 15 years he called Jaffrey his home. He most recently worked at Medefab in Jaffrey. Marc enjoyed hunting and fishing watching sports and spending time with his friends and family. He loved to be outdoors and could often be seen walking around town with his brother Timothy. Marc was a friend to everyone and would go out of his way to help people. He was known for his infectious laugh and beautiful smile. Marc entered his eternal home with his best friend Pete Deiana also of Jaffrey.



Marc is survived by his parents: Robert Motuzas of Rindge and Michele Christian of Troy; his brothers, Timothy Motuzas and Joshua Motuzas of Jaffrey; his sisters Mary Motuzas and Kate Somero of Rindge and Jenny Motuzas of Jaffrey; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH from 4:00 until 7:00 pm. A Mass of Chrisitan burial will be held at 10:00 am at St. Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey NH with Auxiliary Bishop Francis Christian and the Rev. Wilfred Deschamps officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the spring.



To share memories, photographs or condolences with Marc's family, please visit

Marc Andrew Motuzas, 28 died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on January 16, 2020. Marc was born in Peterborough on January 28, 1991, the son of Robert Motuzas and Michele Christian.Marc lived in Rindge as a child and for the past 15 years he called Jaffrey his home. He most recently worked at Medefab in Jaffrey. Marc enjoyed hunting and fishing watching sports and spending time with his friends and family. He loved to be outdoors and could often be seen walking around town with his brother Timothy. Marc was a friend to everyone and would go out of his way to help people. He was known for his infectious laugh and beautiful smile. Marc entered his eternal home with his best friend Pete Deiana also of Jaffrey.Marc is survived by his parents: Robert Motuzas of Rindge and Michele Christian of Troy; his brothers, Timothy Motuzas and Joshua Motuzas of Jaffrey; his sisters Mary Motuzas and Kate Somero of Rindge and Jenny Motuzas of Jaffrey; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH from 4:00 until 7:00 pm. A Mass of Chrisitan burial will be held at 10:00 am at St. Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey NH with Auxiliary Bishop Francis Christian and the Rev. Wilfred Deschamps officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the spring.To share memories, photographs or condolences with Marc's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jan. 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close