Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St Patrick Church 89 Main St Jaffrey , NH View Map

Michael C. Barlick, 55, of Valencia, PA and former longtime resident of Jaffrey died in the comfort of his home in Valencia on October 11, 2019 after a sudden illness.



He was born in Detroit, MI on December 12, 1964, the son of Michael W. and the late Sharon B. (Skodney) Barlick.



The family moved to Jaffrey in 1970 and he attended local schools, graduating with the Conant HS, Class of 1982.



He was a long time Selectman for the Town of Jaffrey and was voted Citizen of the Year in 1999. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus Council 8544 at St Patrick Church.



He was the owner and Chef at Michaels Jaffrey Manor for over 10 years before moving to North Carolina in 2006 where he opened Joe Fish Casual Seafood restaurant, which he operated for 4 years before moving to Pennsylvania in 2010. In PA, he was active in his local Lions Club and with the Callery Volunteer Fire Department.



He married Lisa M. Menard, on October 10, 2004, just recently celebrating their 15th anniversary.



There was a tie between his passions in life between food and cooking and politics. He enjoyed country music and sailing when he had opportunity.



He is survived by his wife, of 15 years: Lisa Barlick of Valencia, PA; his father and step mother: Michael and Linda ( Zecha ) Barlick of Plymouth, NH; his sisters: Alison Adams and her husband Scott of Colorado and Andrea Barlick of Keene; his "kids" Chloe and Fritzie; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother: Sharon B Barlick.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October, 16, 2019, at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St, Jaffrey, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at St Patrick Church, 89 Main St, Jaffrey. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Michael's name, to the Callery Volunteer Fire Company (



To share a memory or offer a condolence to Michael's family please visit

