Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Legion Pavilion Greenville , NH View Map Service 3:00 PM Legion Pavilion Greenville , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Butch" Lafleur 72 of New Ipswich, NH passed away August 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer, with his girlfriend, Susan Eddings and sister in law Lynn Lord by his side. Butch was born September 15, 1946 the only child of the late Robert and Eva (Chouinard) Lafleur. He was raised and educated locally. He was a member of Appleton Academy class of 1964.



After graduation, Butch joined the Army where he served his country faithfully and honorably. Butch and his father worked in excavation for many years until they sold the excavation business and opened Butch's Alignment in the 90's which Butch operated until his retirement in 2016.



Butch always had a love of anything with a motor; snowmobiles, cars, trucks, airplanes, but he loved motorcycles most of all. Riding since 1964 Butch put hundreds of thousands of miles on several motorcycles. He rode all over the country and in Canada. An avid patriot and veteran Butch proudly participated in Rolling Thunder several times over the years. He was also a longtime member of the American Legion Post 13.



The only thing more important to Butch than his motorcycle was his wife Tina (deceased 2015) and their family. He is survived by his children Richard Brassard and wife Michele, Patricia "Sissy" Chalke and her husband Daniel, and Brandy Card and her husband Dean, all of New Ipswich; ten grandchildren Richard Brassard III, Elizabeth Brassard, Timothy Seppala Jr, Ivan Seppala, Devin Tuttle, Demi Pelletier and her husband Cody, Chanel Tuttle, Nathan Tuttle, Miranda Bertram and her husband Dan, Robert Card and his wife Holly; five great grandchildren, Trinity Seppala, Griffin Seppala, Lincoln Tuttle, Londyn Bertram, Lukas Glavey, and an Uncle, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends especially his lifelong friend Ted Frost.



Services: In accordance with his wishes there will be no calling hours held. Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held on September 15, 2019 at the Legion Pavilion Greenville, NH from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM all friends and family are invited. There will be a Masonic Service at 3:00 PM. Butch was a member of Bethel Souhegan Lodge #24 of the free Masons, New Ipswich, NH.



Memorial contributions can be made to Little Lambs Int., P.O. Box 25, New Ipswich, NH 03071.





Robert "Butch" Lafleur 72 of New Ipswich, NH passed away August 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer, with his girlfriend, Susan Eddings and sister in law Lynn Lord by his side. Butch was born September 15, 1946 the only child of the late Robert and Eva (Chouinard) Lafleur. He was raised and educated locally. He was a member of Appleton Academy class of 1964.After graduation, Butch joined the Army where he served his country faithfully and honorably. Butch and his father worked in excavation for many years until they sold the excavation business and opened Butch's Alignment in the 90's which Butch operated until his retirement in 2016.Butch always had a love of anything with a motor; snowmobiles, cars, trucks, airplanes, but he loved motorcycles most of all. Riding since 1964 Butch put hundreds of thousands of miles on several motorcycles. He rode all over the country and in Canada. An avid patriot and veteran Butch proudly participated in Rolling Thunder several times over the years. He was also a longtime member of the American Legion Post 13.The only thing more important to Butch than his motorcycle was his wife Tina (deceased 2015) and their family. He is survived by his children Richard Brassard and wife Michele, Patricia "Sissy" Chalke and her husband Daniel, and Brandy Card and her husband Dean, all of New Ipswich; ten grandchildren Richard Brassard III, Elizabeth Brassard, Timothy Seppala Jr, Ivan Seppala, Devin Tuttle, Demi Pelletier and her husband Cody, Chanel Tuttle, Nathan Tuttle, Miranda Bertram and her husband Dan, Robert Card and his wife Holly; five great grandchildren, Trinity Seppala, Griffin Seppala, Lincoln Tuttle, Londyn Bertram, Lukas Glavey, and an Uncle, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends especially his lifelong friend Ted Frost.Services: In accordance with his wishes there will be no calling hours held. Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held on September 15, 2019 at the Legion Pavilion Greenville, NH from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM all friends and family are invited. There will be a Masonic Service at 3:00 PM. Butch was a member of Bethel Souhegan Lodge #24 of the free Masons, New Ipswich, NH.Memorial contributions can be made to Little Lambs Int., P.O. Box 25, New Ipswich, NH 03071. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Sept. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close