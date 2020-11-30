Darleen Phyllis Jorgenson Fox, age 91, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 in Layton, Utah. She was born on December 8, 1928 in Lyle, Minnesota. She was the seventh of nine children born to Theodore Delvan Jorgenson and Dora Eliza Nelson. Darleen grew up in Minnesota, graduating from Austin High School in 1946.



On July 2, 1949, Darleen married Lawrence Creighton Fox in Austin, Minnesota. They relocated to Los Angeles, California, where they raised their four boys, Lawrence, Bruce, Alan, and Jeffrey. Darleen loved sports and attending all of her sons' baseball games. She knew all the rules and was expert in all the regulations.



When her sons moved to Utah to raise their families, she and Larry followed and spent many years in Lehi, Utah. They also lived in Layton, Salt Lake City, and Holladay, Utah.



Darleen was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The only thing more beautiful than her outward appearance was her spirit. Even in her later years and even in her last days and hours, her beauty shined through, and people noticed and commented on it. She was kind, feisty, funny, and spunky. She rode the rides at Lagoon with her grandchildren and great grandchildren well into her 80s. She was blessed with a healthy body that gave her the energy to travel and make a lot of quality memories with her family.



Darleen was 100% Norwegian. Every Christmas, she would make Norwegian treats like Lefsa and Sandbauckles for her family. Darleen hardly missed a sporting event, piano recital, dance recital, graduation, baby blessing, wedding, etc. that involved any of her grandchildren. After her husband, Larry, passed away in 2005, she became even more integral in her children and grandchildren's lives. She leaves behind a large legacy that love her and will miss her.



Darleen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the gospel and always strived to be Christ like.



The last five years of her life, Darleen lived at Fairfield Village in Layton. She made many friends there and was well loved. She enjoyed playing Bingo, doing Yoga, and attending Family Home Evenings and the programs that they had in the evenings. Her family would love to thank all those who cared for her there.



Darleen was preceded in death by her parents, all eight of her siblings, her husband, and a daughter-in-law, Jeannette Fox. She is survived by her four sons, Lawrence (Cheri), Alan (Terry), Bruce, and Jeff (Cydnie); 23 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great granddaughter, with another on the way.



Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at American Fork Cemetery, 26 W. 600 N., American Fork.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

