Gary Walter Kording Sr (Pappy), 79, of Concord, North Carolina passed away on July 24, 2020 at the St. Andrews Living Center in his sleep. He was born to Conrad (Connie) Louis and Irene Bertha Kording in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on the 11th of September 1940.
Gary graduated from Baldwin High School in 1958 and received a BS in marketing from Grove City College in 1962. He was hired upon graduation by Armstrong World Industries and quickly moved to California with his first wife, Susan Gail Carlsen where they started a family, having three children, Virginia Leigh Husic (Christopher, deceased), Gary Walter Kording Jr (Yvette), and Katherine Noel Sirvio (Andrew); and three grandchildren, Douglas Alexander and Maddelyn Reigh Husic, and Leilani Nicole Conklin. After living in California, Pennsylvania and Michigan during his career, Gary had a job transfer to Charlotte, NC where he met and married Patricia Geraldine (Gigi) Monday. He also gained a loving stepdaughter, Eugenia Christine Rackowitz and later grandchildren, Noah Eben, Logan Noel and Luke Harrison Rackowitz.
Gary retired from Armstrong but continued consulting and representing companies for several years. He had a passion for sports of all varieties but in particular football. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. Gary had a love for motorcycles and boating, at one point buying a home on a lake to keep his boats to enjoy with his children. He led a Boy Scout troop in which his son, Gary Jr was a member. Gary enjoyed antiquing at Metrolina and shopping at Concord Mills with Gerrie and Christie and doting on his grandchildren.
He had a passion for life. We all have joyous memories of this vibrant man holding Roman candles in his mouth, facing the sky with arms spread eagle on the 4th of July. He embraced life to the hilt. Gary was known for his love of social gatherings and the historical pretzel shop in Pittsburgh, as well as blue cheese stuffed olives in his martinis. Gary was a salesman by trade and a storyteller as a result, sharing about the big one that got away his whole life.
A private family service will be held on Tuesday, July 28th at the Oakdale Cemetery in Mt. Airy, North Carolina where he will be laid to rest near his beloved wife, Geraldine. Gary is survived by his former wife and all children and grandchildren. A celebration of life will be announced in the future.
The family requests that donations may be made to the Cancer charity of choice
in lieu of sending flowers.