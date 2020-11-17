1/1
Germain Bourdeau
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Germain's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWANTON – Germain Bourdeau, born on June 29, 1946 and a life-long resident of Swanton found much sought out peace on November 12, 2020 after he fought his 21 year battle with prostate cancer with such strength, courage and fierce determination. He never ever let his cancer diagnosis stop him from doing anything he wanted to. He was surrounded by all his family and his loved ones during his final days.



Germain leaves behind his loving wife, Sally Bourdeau, who took such wonderful care of him throughout his life and especially during his illness with complete love and devotion. His three children and their spouses, Andre and his wife Jennifer Bourdeau, JoAnn and her husband John Wilkin and Rene and his wife Marge Bourdeau. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Dawson, Ethan and Jameson Bourdeau, Riley, Kassie and Kyle Wilkin and Emily, Ellie and Elizabeth Bourdeau. He also leaves behind his sister Rachael and her husband Marc Yandow, and his brother Larry and his wife Debbie.



Germain will join his father Rudolphe and his beloved mother Claire Marie (Riendeau) Bourdeau, his brothers John & Daniel, and his special brother Remi with whom he worked side by side with everyday operating their businesses until Remi passed away in October of 2016.



It is with such profound sadness we have lost a local businessman that was an innovator and inspiration to so many members of the small farming communities across Vermont, New York, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and from the East Coast, from Maine to Florida. His undying devotion for the love of the land, animals, agricultural farm equipment and a good honest day of hard work was his motivation every single day. He was a business man who loved working hard, long hours and he treasured the fact that he was lucky enough to work side by side in his businesses with his wife and his children every single day.



He will be remembered for his undying love of farming and his business ventures, his strength of character, work ethic and his love of operating farm machinery. His favorite pastime was his love and deep respect of the land! Every year he was involved with the planting and harvesting of the crops. He loved every aspect of crops. The plowing, harrowing, picking stones, planting, raking, chopping hay, chopping corn silage, combining corn or soybeans or driving truck. It did not matter if it was day or night, he just got it done. He often joked that he was just hired help! On Sundays he could be found driving his side by side for his weekly scouting trips of the crops in fields. Though he seldom displayed affection to his family, a quick wink or nod, or that wide smile he had, meant the world to those around him.



He also leaves behind all his employees who were so dedicated to his passion. He cherished his long-time customers, many of whom became life-long friends of the family. His family would like to thank so many people who called, visited, and checked in to see how he was doing at home during the final months of his illness. His family would like to thank his doctors Dr. Moore, Dr. Plante, and Dr. Ades who understood his determination to live. His passing will be felt by the many lives he touched and he will be so greatly missed.



The Liturgy of his Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2 pm at The Church of Nativity Catholic Church, located on 65 Canada Street in Swanton, Vermont. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at the Bourdeau family lot in St. Mary's Cemetery, 65 Canada St., Swanton, Vermont.



Friends may call at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., in Swanton, VT on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 2 pm. to 8 pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Germain's name may be made to the Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT 05488 or to the Germain Bourdeau Agricultural Memorial Fund being established to support and sustain local agricultural organizations and education. The donations may be sent in care of Attorney George Spear, P.O. Box 148, Swanton, VT 05488.



Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area's exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Goss Funeral Services from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Goss Funeral Services
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
The Church of Nativity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Committal
Bourdeau family lot in St. Mary's Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goss Funeral Services
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
(802) 868-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goss Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
November 17, 2020
Sally and family: I am so sadden by Germain's passing. You and the family sure have a lot to celebrate in all that he has done in his (too short) life. I have always admired his accomplishment from afar. May he rest in God's eternal peace. Remember the good times.
George Palmer
Acquaintance
November 16, 2020
You really be missed Germaine I’ll always be thinking of u as my boss when I used to work for u on the farm
Phillip temple
Friend
November 16, 2020
An amazing man and a true friend. He will be missed. I loved talking to him at 6:00 AM while he was on the tractor. Dick Champney
RICHARD CHAMPNEY
Acquaintance
November 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this
Eugene Poirier
Friend
November 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sharon Cook
November 16, 2020
The FTD Unity & Grace Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Diancy Boyden
November 15, 2020
Sally and family, I’m so sorry to hear of Germain’s passing. My your memories fill your heart at this difficult time. ❤ Roxxy
Roxxy Maietta
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved