1/1
John D Guisti
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John D. Guisti, age 59, passed away in his Hyde Park, Massachusetts home on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born in Norwood, Massachusetts on January 31, 1961, he was the son of the late Robert and Shirley (Eklund) Guisti. He was raised in Walpole, Massachusetts, where he and his brothers spent countless hours on their dirt bikes and snow mobiles. John attended Walpole High School, spending his summer months working at the Sharon Fence Company, before graduating with the Class of 1979.

Following his graduation, John made his home in Quincy, Massachusetts and started his career in the retail, taking a position at Marshall's. After several years, John returned to his career in carpentry, taking a position with Distinctive Fence on Route 1 in Sharon and most recently working with the crew of KGJ Fence in Walpole. He was truly a hard worker and was always willing to help anyone out.

While more recently John made his home in the city, he never lost his love for suburban living. Quite often he would venture off to find one of his favorite fishing holes, casting his rod in hopes of catching the big one. Most of all, John loved spending time with his family and friends. He looked forward to Sunday get togethers to catch up with his brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. John was sure to be there for all the family celebrations, birthdays, and holidays, surrounding himself with those he loved.

Devoted son of the late Robert and Shirley L. (Eklund) Guisti.
Loving brother of Sheila A. Flaherty and her husband, Kevin, of Duxbury, Edward C. Guisti of Norwood, Michael E. Guisti of Attleboro, Richard D. Guisti and his wife, Lucy, of Mansfield, Timothy D. Guisti of Walpole, Keri A. Guisti of Walpole, and the late Robert V. Guisti, who passed just 16 days earlier.
He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his cherished nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend John's Life Celebration on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Walpole Food Pantry P.O. Box 43 Walpole, MA 02081 or the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave, Boston, MA 02118.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 COMMON ST
Walpole, MA 02081-2803
(508) 668-1960
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved