John D. Guisti, age 59, passed away in his Hyde Park, Massachusetts home on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born in Norwood, Massachusetts on January 31, 1961, he was the son of the late Robert and Shirley (Eklund) Guisti. He was raised in Walpole, Massachusetts, where he and his brothers spent countless hours on their dirt bikes and snow mobiles. John attended Walpole High School, spending his summer months working at the Sharon Fence Company, before graduating with the Class of 1979.



Following his graduation, John made his home in Quincy, Massachusetts and started his career in the retail, taking a position at Marshall's. After several years, John returned to his career in carpentry, taking a position with Distinctive Fence on Route 1 in Sharon and most recently working with the crew of KGJ Fence in Walpole. He was truly a hard worker and was always willing to help anyone out.



While more recently John made his home in the city, he never lost his love for suburban living. Quite often he would venture off to find one of his favorite fishing holes, casting his rod in hopes of catching the big one. Most of all, John loved spending time with his family and friends. He looked forward to Sunday get togethers to catch up with his brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. John was sure to be there for all the family celebrations, birthdays, and holidays, surrounding himself with those he loved.



Devoted son of the late Robert and Shirley L. (Eklund) Guisti.

Loving brother of Sheila A. Flaherty and her husband, Kevin, of Duxbury, Edward C. Guisti of Norwood, Michael E. Guisti of Attleboro, Richard D. Guisti and his wife, Lucy, of Mansfield, Timothy D. Guisti of Walpole, Keri A. Guisti of Walpole, and the late Robert V. Guisti, who passed just 16 days earlier.

He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins as well as his cherished nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend John's Life Celebration on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole.



A memorial celebration will be held at a later date to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Walpole Food Pantry P.O. Box 43 Walpole, MA 02081 or the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave, Boston, MA 02118.

