Joyce Ann Bowles, 73, of Richmond, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City.



Joyce was born on April 8, 1947, in Maywood, California, the daughter of George and Clara Bettie (Claypole) Adams. She was united in marriage to Gary Dennis Bowles of Hardin on September 30, 1967; he survives of the home.



Additional survivors include: two sons, Troy Bowles and Jared Bowles both of Richmond; grandson, Colby ( Mollie) Bowles of Liberty, two sisters, Judith (Dale) Minnick and Georgenia Minnick both of Richmond; niece, Autumn Clevenger (Michael Cook); great niece and nephew Addisyn Cook and Camryn Cook and several other nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Leonard S. Clevenger, brother, Leonard D. Clevenger and Bettie Jean Clevenger (still born sister).



Joyce was born in California and moved to the Richmond area where she was reared and educated and graduated from Richmond High School in 1965. Her work history included working for Mattingly's Department Store Offices in Lexington as secretary for the toy buying department, Price Candy Factory in Richmond, and Apple Market as the Bakery/Deli Manager until she retired. After retirement, she cleaned houses for many families in the area. Joyce's civic duties included City Councilwoman for Ward 4 and Park Board member for many years. Joyce enjoyed crocheting, growing flowers, and loved to dance. She will be remembered for her many afghans that she made for members in the community, for her baking - popcorn balls, Christmas candy and zucchini bread. She was the first one to show up at your house with food when tragedy struck. She and Gary enjoyed going to Florida as snowbirds for the winter. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to NorthCare Hospice House at North Kansas City Hospital. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.



A public visitation with be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Thurman Funeral Home Richmond. Memorial services with inurnment will be held at a later date to be announced at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Masks to be worn at visitation due to Covid-19.

