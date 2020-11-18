1/1
Kathleen Joan Side
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen, "Kathy, Kitty" (Age 99) was born July 29, 1921 in Spokane to Margaret Mary (Collins) and Raymond Edward Mellen. She entered into rest on November 7, 2020. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School and graduated from Marycliff (all girls) High School. She was the middle child of 7 children and only her father and oldest brother could drive a car before she did. Her oldest brother, Ray, would drive the kids to Lourdes every morning, on his way to work and bring them back home, late at night. One morning when Kathy was about 13, she asked Ray if she could drive. He replied, "How do you know how to drive?" She answered, "I've been watching how you do it". From then on, she drove. In high school, she was the only girl, at Marycliff, with a car. On her way to pick up younger siblings at Lourdes Elementary, she would often drop nuns off at locations on the way. During WW2 she chauffeured Army officers because she knew the territory and was a good driver. When the war was over, she married Vic Side and had three sons; Ron, Ken, and Rick. When the boys got older, she began a 25-year employment with School District 81 as a cook. She eventually became manager at the Cooper Elementary Food Service. While at Cooper, she entered a National, Regional contest for the coveted Louise Sublette Award, held in Kansas City, Missouri. She won 1st place out of 17 states, but always said the teachers and children at Cooper Elementary were instrumental in that achievement. Kathleen was a hero to her three sons. Though seldom afraid to try something new or different, she was always gentle. Always eager to listen and ready to help. And her faith in Jesus Christ was unshakable. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, her husband; Victor E. Side, and great grandson; Parker Brown. She is survived by her three sons; Ron (Noreen) Side, Ken Side, and Rick (Connie) Side, along with her six grandchildren; Matt (Jessica) Side, Ryan Side, Amanda (Kyle) Murphy, Sarah (Josh) Brown, Christopher Side, and Brian Side. Also, her ten great-grandchildren: Ethan Side, Brooklyn Side, Benson Side, Chance Side, Jacob Murphy, Zachary Murphy, Dylan Brown, Dakota Brown, Tyler Side, and Blake Side.

Gramma Kitty will always be missed, but we know she's in a much better place now, and if Jesus ever needs a good driver He knows exactly where to find her.

The family would also like to thank Hospice of Spokane for extraordinary care given to Kathy, whenever possible.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pacific NW Cremation - North Spokane from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pacific NW Cremation - North Spokane
4407 N. Division St., Suite 103
Spokane, WA 99207
(509) 483-3440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pacific NW Cremation - North Spokane

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved