Kathleen, "Kathy, Kitty" (Age 99) was born July 29, 1921 in Spokane to Margaret Mary (Collins) and Raymond Edward Mellen. She entered into rest on November 7, 2020. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School and graduated from Marycliff (all girls) High School. She was the middle child of 7 children and only her father and oldest brother could drive a car before she did. Her oldest brother, Ray, would drive the kids to Lourdes every morning, on his way to work and bring them back home, late at night. One morning when Kathy was about 13, she asked Ray if she could drive. He replied, "How do you know how to drive?" She answered, "I've been watching how you do it". From then on, she drove. In high school, she was the only girl, at Marycliff, with a car. On her way to pick up younger siblings at Lourdes Elementary, she would often drop nuns off at locations on the way. During WW2 she chauffeured Army officers because she knew the territory and was a good driver. When the war was over, she married Vic Side and had three sons; Ron, Ken, and Rick. When the boys got older, she began a 25-year employment with School District 81 as a cook. She eventually became manager at the Cooper Elementary Food Service. While at Cooper, she entered a National, Regional contest for the coveted Louise Sublette Award, held in Kansas City, Missouri. She won 1st place out of 17 states, but always said the teachers and children at Cooper Elementary were instrumental in that achievement. Kathleen was a hero to her three sons. Though seldom afraid to try something new or different, she was always gentle. Always eager to listen and ready to help. And her faith in Jesus Christ was unshakable. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, her husband; Victor E. Side, and great grandson; Parker Brown. She is survived by her three sons; Ron (Noreen) Side, Ken Side, and Rick (Connie) Side, along with her six grandchildren; Matt (Jessica) Side, Ryan Side, Amanda (Kyle) Murphy, Sarah (Josh) Brown, Christopher Side, and Brian Side. Also, her ten great-grandchildren: Ethan Side, Brooklyn Side, Benson Side, Chance Side, Jacob Murphy, Zachary Murphy, Dylan Brown, Dakota Brown, Tyler Side, and Blake Side.



Gramma Kitty will always be missed, but we know she's in a much better place now, and if Jesus ever needs a good driver He knows exactly where to find her.



The family would also like to thank Hospice of Spokane for extraordinary care given to Kathy, whenever possible.



