Charles D. Mansfield
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUDSON - Charles D. Mansfield, age 70, of Hudson passed away on March 28, 2020, at Michigan Medicine.

According to Charles' wishes, cremation has taken place.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Hudson. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson with the Rev. Todd Koenigsknecht as celebrant.

Memorial contributions in honor of Charles can be made to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital or to the American Kidney Foundation. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved