LAKE WALES, Fla. - David Carl Tripp, age 75, of Lake Wales, Fla., passed away on June 24, 2020, at his daughter's house in Piqua, Ohio.
He was born on Dec. 5, 1944, in Trenton, Mich., to Chester Sr. and Betty (Sipes) Tripp. He married Mary Hernandez on May 18, 1993, in Toledo, and she survives. David enjoyed traveling and cruising.
In addition to his wife, Mary, David is survived by four daughters, Lisa (Dennis) Richmond of Lake Wales, Valerie (Richard) Schulte of Piqua, Veronica (Jeff) Hartzell of Lyons, Ohio, and Vicki Tripp of Defiance, Ohio; eight grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Theresa (Ken) Shirey of Mentor, Ohio, JR (Jessica) Ric of Adrian and Victoria (Michael) Mansfield of Columbus, Ohio; four brothers, Chester Jr. (Hilda) Tripp of Georgia, Richard (Yvonne) Tripp of Adrian, Kenny (Janet) Tripp of Tucson, Ariz., and Robert Tripp of Adrian; and one sister, Camille (John) Myers of Wauseon, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for David will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Kevin Neumann officiating.
Burial will be in Lyons Cemetery, Lyons.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingdom Hall - Jehovah's Witness. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.