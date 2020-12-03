TECUMSEH - Donald James "DJ" Martin, age 80, of Tecumseh died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian with family by his side.
He was born Feb. 15, 1940, in Hillsdale the son of Donald Raymond and Lottie Christine (Short) Martin.
DJ proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines and was a member of the Tecumseh United Methodist Church. He loved to dance and was a member of the Cottonwood Cloggers for many years and enjoyed attending all the local car shows. He loved to watch and support his family and friends with their sporting activities and was a big supporter of Tecumseh basketball.
DJ was well known, not just as the owner of Martins Home Center in Tecumseh, but for his love and support of his community. He had breakfast every morning at the City Limits Diner where he would order the "Fat City" named for him.
DJ is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon; mother, Lottie; children, Kelly Scheytt, David (Linda) Martin and Jenny (Chris) Clarke; sister, Janet (Jim) Springer of Tucson, Ariz.; nine grandchildren, Brandon Knight, Jacob Knight, Erica (Jake) Jackowski, Samantha Scheytt, Britney and Derek Martin and Cameron, Carter and David Clarke; and six great-grandchildren, Ethan Tabbert, Ryan Knight, Evi Enderes, Faelina Knight, Joseph and Joshua Jackowski.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral services for DJ will be private with burial in Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh, with military honors under the auspices of the Tecumseh American Legion Post No. 34 and VFW Post No. 4187. The family will greet friends on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in DJ's "Living Room" at Martins Home Center.
In lieu of flowers, DJ would want during these hard times for everyone to eat and shop at the local businesses.
Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.