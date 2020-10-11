1/1
Garnet Helen Bowman
1936 - 2020
ADRIAN - Garnet Helen Bowman, age 84, of Adrian was "transferred" over to her heavenly Father on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian.

She was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Tecumseh, a daughter of the late Richard Nelson and Nellie M. (Thaxton) Drouillard. On June 14, 1954, she married Jerry Bond Bowman, and they shared 52 years together before his passing on Oct. 14, 2006. Garnet loved traveling on bus tours to the casinos and playing cards with her friends, and she was a huge Clinton sports fan. Her greatest joy was watching her children and grandchildren play sports.

Garnet is survived by her children, Bradley (Janet) Bowman of Cumming, Ga., Traci Bowman of Adrian and Jeff (JoAn) Bowman of Adrian; a sister, Geraldine (Sandy) Berry of Brooklyn; grandchildren, Steven (Melissa) Chase, Nathan (Carly) Bowman, Emily Bowman, Eric (Lauren) Bowman, Amber Bowman, Claudia Miller, Brandi (Greg) Zuckerman, Kenny (Cassie) Bowman and Kelsie (Josh) Perez; and great-grandchildren, Hailee Miller, Jackson Miller, Collin Chase, Marcus Asbury, Braylen Bowman, Paislee Bowman, Zoe Zuckerman, Piper Zuckerman, Ayla Perez and Elle Bowman. Along with her husband, Jerry, and parents, Garnet is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Krystal Ann Bowman, and 12 brothers and sisters.

Visitation for Garnet will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made to Clinton Community Schools. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
OCT
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
