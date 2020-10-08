ADRIAN - Robert "Bob" Rosing of Adrian, formerly of Stalwart, passed away peacefully surrounded by love on Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020.
He was born Oct. 27, 1956, to Robert E. C. and Beverly Rosing.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Sara (Eric) Johnston, Lana (Bill) Spence and Kala (John) Click; three grandsons, Raymond, Logan and Eston; two siblings, William (Cathy) Rosing and Cherie (Rob) Rye; brother-in-law, Al Simpson; many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly; and his girlfriend, Michelle.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Margaret "Peggy" Simpson.
There will be a private service at a future date.