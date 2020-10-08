1/1
Robert "Bob" Rosing
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Robert "Bob" Rosing of Adrian, formerly of Stalwart, passed away peacefully surrounded by love on Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020.
He was born Oct. 27, 1956, to Robert E. C. and Beverly Rosing.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Sara (Eric) Johnston, Lana (Bill) Spence and Kala (John) Click; three grandsons, Raymond, Logan and Eston; two siblings, William (Cathy) Rosing and Cherie (Rob) Rye; brother-in-law, Al Simpson; many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly; and his girlfriend, Michelle.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Margaret "Peggy" Simpson.
There will be a private service at a future date. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved