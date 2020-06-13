ADRIAN - Sharon L. Sancho, age 66, of Adrian passed away June 8, 2020, at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.
She was born July 3, 1953, in Tecumseh, the daughter of Kenneth "Red" and Pauline (Johnson) Sancho.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Carpenter; one daughter, Rebecca (William) Clark; two sons, Gerald Andrew Carpenter and Kenneth Wayne Carpenter; her siblings, Trudy Bihlmeyer, Stephen Sancho and Jane (Bob) Handy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth "Red" and Pauline Sancho, and her son, Jon.
Viewing and visitation will be on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, Mich. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Duane Carpenter officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.