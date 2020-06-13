Sharon L. Sancho
1953 - 2020
ADRIAN - Sharon L. Sancho, age 66, of Adrian passed away June 8, 2020, at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.

She was born July 3, 1953, in Tecumseh, the daughter of Kenneth "Red" and Pauline (Johnson) Sancho.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Carpenter; one daughter, Rebecca (William) Clark; two sons, Gerald Andrew Carpenter and Kenneth Wayne Carpenter; her siblings, Trudy Bihlmeyer, Stephen Sancho and Jane (Bob) Handy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth "Red" and Pauline Sancho, and her son, Jon.

Viewing and visitation will be on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, Mich. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Duane Carpenter officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
JUN
15
Funeral service
04:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

