ADRIAN - Sister Thomas Leo Monahan, baptized Kathleen Monahan, died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian.
She was 91 years of age and in the 68th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Thomas Leo was born in Chicago, Ill., to Roy and Kathryn (Devine) Monahan. She graduated from Amundsen High School in Chicago, Ill.; received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in History from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and earned a Master of Arts degree in History, and a Master of Education degree in Administration/School Supervision, both from DePaul University in Chicago, Ill.
Sister spent 61 years ministering in elementary education in Detroit, Toledo and Chicago, Mundelein and Elmhurst, Ill. In Illinois, she was principal for 38 years at Visitation School in Elmhurst, and after retiring from school administration, she volunteered her services in Ministry of Care for Visitation Parish.
Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2014.
Sister Thomas Leo was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Jean R. Moses, Lois Hauptmann, Robert V. Monahan and John A. Monahan.
She is survived by her brothers, William J. Monahan of Grayslake and James M. Monahan, of McHenry, both in Illinois, as well as loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters. Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via live stream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
The Vigil Prayer will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in the St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.