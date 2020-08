ADRIAN - A memorial Celebration of Life gathering for Timothy J. Vanpelt, who died on May 29, 2020, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian.Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.