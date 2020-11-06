1/1
Mildred L. "Mickey" Hundley
Mildred L. "Mickey" Hundley, 93 of Omaha, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Omaha.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with Pastor Eddie Mariel, officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com

Published in Lexington Clipper-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE 68850
308-324-2221
