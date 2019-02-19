OTTAWA — Aaron A. Verhoff, 51 of Ottawa died on Monday, February 18, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 25, 1967 in Lima to the late James and Florence (Vennekotter) Verhoff.

Aaron is survived by twelve siblings: Diane (Bill) Rieman of Ottawa; Michael (Bev) Verhoff of Ottawa; Charlene (Bob) Pochadt, of Holland, PA; Nicholas (Bonnie) Verhoff of Carmel, IN; Gerard (Jeanie) Verhoff of Glandorf; Christina Haselman of Leipsic; Craig (Sharon) Verhoff of Ottawa; Douglas Verhoff of Ottawa; Jeanne (Tom) Wenzinger of Ottawa, Beth (Jim) Schumaker of Glandorf; Phil (Cheri) Verhoff, of Ottawa; and Eric (Cindy) Verhoff of Glandorf; may nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a sister-in-law: Vicki Verhoff; and a brother-in law: Chuck Haselman.

Aaron was a 1986 graduate of Ottawa Glandorf High School. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He worked at Hearthside Food, McComb.

Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa, where a scripture service will be held at 7:50 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPPS Capitol Campaign. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.