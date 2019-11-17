HAINES CITY FL — Albert H. Hellman age 91, of Haines City, FL formerly of Lima, died at 4:05 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Haines City Health Care. He was born October 2, 1928 in Ft. Jennings, OH, the son of Mathias and Agnes (Shimmoeller) Hellman.

On October 18, 1952 in the Immaculate Conception Church of Botkins, OH he married C. Barbara Hutt who preceded him in death on December 30, 2005.

Mr. Hellman retired from Diamond Distributing Company after 33 years of service as a salesman, sales manager, and purchasing agent. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1275, The Eagle Lodge #370, the American Legion Post #96, and a life member of the Elk's Lodge #54, all of Lima. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Lima and St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City, FL. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War where he served from 1953 to 1955.

Mr. Hellman is survived by a son Robin John (Beth) Hellman of Trenton, FL, sister-in-law Rita Hellman of Findlay, OH, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two daughters: Madonna Hellman and Melissa Hellman, along with two brothers: Joe Hellman and Thomas Hellman, and four sisters: Leona Metzger and Rita Beining, Dorothy Sanders, and Esther (Gene) Grothaus.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH where a Rosary service will be held at 8:00 P.M. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at10:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Lima with Father David Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Building Fund, St. Rose Catholic Church, or to the family.

