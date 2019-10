ST. MARYS — Barbara Jean Barber, 86, died at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 24, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville. Pastor Darryl Potts will officiate. Burial will be in Spencerville Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.