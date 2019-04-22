SPRINGFIELD — Barbara Walker Brim, age 87, formerly of Ada, OH, passed away at her daughter's home at 8:58pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family, and the singing of hymns around her bedside, as she awaited the call of her Savior.

Barbara was born April 16, 1931. After retiring from teaching in 1988, she served as an educational consultant to home-educating families and to children with special needs.

She is survived by her daughter Marissa Osborne (Paul) and six grandchildren.

There will be no services for Barbara. As a nurse and educator, it was her sincere desire to donate her body to benefit student research and education in the medical field.

Memorial donations will be gratefully received by Immanuel Baptist Church, 2575 Harding Hwy, Lima, OH 45804. Condolences for the family can be expressed by email to: [email protected] or by mail to Immanuel Baptist Church.