SPENCERVILLE — Betty Ann Kantner, 94, of Spencerville, passed away peacefully 12:43 AM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in the Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center following a two week illness.

She was born March 17, 1925 in Spencerville, a daughter of the late Raymond S. and Mary C. Donhaiser Wienken. On October 2, 1947 she married Ned E. Kantner and he died September 29, 2008.

Surviving are her daughter Laura A. (Michael L. "Mike") Riley of Spencerville and two grandchildren; Matthew Kantner of Spencerville and Patricia (Theodore) Archacki, serving in the US Navy at Norfolk, VA.; a great granddaughter; Briella Sara Marie Kantner and two siblings; Shirley Hamilton of Elida and Joan McClintock of Spencerville.

Preceding Betty in death are a great grandson; Bentley Nathaniel Kantner, and siblings; William "Bill" (Virginia) Wienken; Richard "Dick" (Mary) Wienken and Marcella (Don) Dieringer and her brothers-in-law Kenny Hamilton and Bernard "Bud" McClintock.

Betty was a 1943 graduate of Spencerville High School and was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a long time member of VFW Post 6772 Auxiliary, both in Spenceville. She enjoyed baking and doing crosstitch. She had worked with her brothers as a cashier at the former B. & D. Variety Store locally for many years.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Saturday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Father Dennis Walsh officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2/4 and 6/8 PM Friday in the funeral home, where a Parish Wake service will be at 7:45 PM Friday.

