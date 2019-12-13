LIMA — Beverly J. McGuire, 81, of Lima passed away at 4:59 PM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on February 19, 1938 in Lima to Gerald and Beatrice (Coehick) Yoakam, who both preceded her in death. On October 5, 1968, she married Robert L. McGuire, Sr., who preceded her in death on March 31, 2007.

Beverly had worked for CCX Trucking and retired in 2005. She was a life member of Post 1275, Eagles Aerie 370, American Legion Post 96 and Moose Lodge 199. She was a social butterfly who loved to shop and bowl. She was a bowling coach and along with her husband, she mentored junior bowlers in the Lima Area Junior Bowling Association at 20th Century Lanes.

Surviving are her son Robert G. (Eun L.) McGuire of Amelia, OH; her daughter Barbara A. McGuire of St. Augustine, FL; her grandchildren Lori A. McGuire, Jason A. Rains, Jacob L. (Jaime) Rains, Sihun Lee, Nikki (Charlie) Fuqua, Amber Osisek and Travis McGuire; her fifteen great-grandchildren; her two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Charles "Chuck" McGuire; her daughter-in-law Cheryl L. McGuire; her sister Annette L. (Clyde) Satterfield; her granddaughter Cyndi Conner and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Entombment will immediately follow the funeral service in Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to the

