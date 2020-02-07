LIMA —Bruce Lott, 79, passed away at 1:08 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

Bruce was born on August 6, 1940, in Lima, Ohio, to the late John and Mary (Craig) Lott.

Bruce was a graduate of Lima Senior High School. He then served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. Bruce retired from Superior Coach and had also worked at Holsom Bakery. Bruce was very passionate about golfing and had scored 7 holes in one in his lifetime.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as a brother, Gary Lott who passed on April 16, 2018 in Lima.

Survivors include his close companion Martha Burden; his son, Matthew Lott of Lima; daughter, Rebecca (Michael) Adlam of Unionville, Michigan; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima at a date as yet to be determined. There will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Death With Dignity, 520 SW 6th Ave. #1220, Portland, OR 97204. https://www.deathwithdignity.org .

Arrangements are being handled by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .