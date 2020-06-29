Byron Hawbecker
ADA — Dr. Byron L. Hawbecker, age 84, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 9:10 PM at his residence in Ada.

He was born on October 2, 1935 in Lanark, Illinois to the late Merle and Cora (Stauffer) Hawbecker. On June 24, 1961 Byron married Anita M. Luxmore and she preceded him in death on December 19, 2001.

Dr. Hawbecker was a Professor of Organic Chemistry at Ohio Northern University, Ada starting in 1964 and retiring as the Dean of the Getty College of Arts & Science in 2004. He previously worked in Chemical Research, including B.F. Goodrich and held multiple patents. Dr. Hawbecker was a member of the Ada First Baptist Church, where he was a longtime choir director for the church. He served as an Interim Pastor for the Church of the Brethren.

He is survived by his two daughters: Denise (James) Lechner of Port St. Lucie, FL and Melissa (Michael) Miller of Nashville, NC; two granddaughters: Kendra and Kaelynn Miller; a brother, Melvin (Lynn) Hawbecker of Green Valley, AZ; and a brother-in-law, David Piesen of Cleveland.

Byron was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Piesen.

Private family services are being held with Pastor Jack Duffy officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made toward the Scholarship at Ohio Northern University for Dr. Bryon Hawbecker. Make checks payable to Ohio Northern University, 525 S. Main Street, Ada, Ohio 45810. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
