LIMA — Daniel Joseph Atzinger, 68, passed away at on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital. Daniel was born on December 27, 1951, in Fremont, OH to Frank and Onnalee (Haas) Atzinger. On April 19, 1986, he married Sharon Patterson, who survives in Lima. Daniel had worked at Medicote Inc. as a coater. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Fremont and attended Stautzenberger College, receiving an Associates Degree in Business. He liked collecting model cars and baseball cards, and loved to read books. He is survived by his wife; mother; step-daughter, Joy (Danney) Trewyn of Ottawa; three step-grandchildren: Daniel (Amanda) Cameron of Benton Ridge, Christopher (Christine) Futrell of Lima and Michelle Futrell of Ottawa; brother, Jeff (Carol) Atzinger of Fremont and three sisters: Brenda (David) Courtney of Perrysburg, Lisa (Brian) Edris and Laura (Tom) Klingman both of Fremont. He was preceded in death by his father and sister Nanette Atzinger. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .
Published in The Lima News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.