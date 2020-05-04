LIMA — Deacon David Hersey Breaston, age 71, went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020 at approximately 12:48 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born on January 3, 1949 in Bellefontaine, Ohio to the union of Weldon Richey and Elizabeth Ann (Seward) Breaston; both parents preceded him in death. On August 25, 1973 he was united in holy matrimony to Grace Ann Owens she survives in Lima. Deacon Breaston worked at the Vistron Lima Chemicals Plant, North American Van Lines in Ft. Wayne IN. and retired from Ford Motor Company after 25 years of service. He was a member of Greater Christ Temple where he was a Deacon, Board Member, Choir Director, member of the Praise Team, the Men's ministry/Brotherhood, past President of the Pastor's Aide, Anniversary Committee, and was also a Pastoral Confidant. He was the former S.O.D. Choir Director, the O.D.C.Y.P.U. Choir Director, SAFY Foster Parent, and volunteered at the Mizpah Community Center. He was a member of UAW Local 1219. Besides his loving wife Grace, he leaves to cherish his precious memory 2 sons; David E. Breaston (Cristi) of Ft. Jennings, OH and Michael A. Breaston of Lima. 3 daughters; Hope E. White (Samuel), Crystal M. Breaston and Valencia Z. S. Breaston all of Lima. 18 grandchildren. 2 sisters; Weldeana McNeal and Quan Cory (Ted) both of Lima and 1 brother K.C. (Gayle) Breaston of Cedar Hill, Texas. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and his Greater Christ Temple Family who will deeply miss him. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law; Billy McNeal. Services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:00 at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Bishop Michael Cooper, Sr., officiating. Visitation/Wake services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services, also at the Funeral Home. Entombment - Memorial Park Mausoleum In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful. Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the BREASTON Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.