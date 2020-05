Or Copy this URL to Share

OHIO CITY — David E. Price, 97, died at 1:13 a.m. May 12, 2020, at Vancrest of Van Wert. Private services will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys. Pastor Gary Ginter will officiate. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.



