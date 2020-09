Or Copy this URL to Share

SPENCERVILLE — Diana Lee Babcock, 84, died at 2:50 a.m. Sept. 2, 2020, at Roselawn Manor, Spencerville. Services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lima Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum.



