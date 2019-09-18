OTTAWA — Edna Marie Utendorf, 90 of Ottawa died at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at The Meadows of Ottawa.

She was born March 26, 1929 in North Creek to the late Lawrence and Ardella (Westrick) Dulle. On June 2, 1948, she married Joseph A. Utendorf who died March 11, 2006.

Survivors include her 7 children, Richard (Vickie) Utendorf of Kalida, Ruth (Duane) Achors of Ottawa, Bernard "Ben" (Brenda) Utendorf of Ottawa, Lawrence (Joyce) Utendorf of Lima, Marcella Utendorf of Ottawa, Eugene Utendorf of Ottawa, and Joan (Jim) Lammers of Miller City; 8 grandchildren, Keith (Andria) Utendorf, Nicholas (Maria) Utendorf, Amanda (Blake) Stegemiller, Jacob Utendorf, Ryan Utendorf, Tracy (Terry) Gerken, Jenny Utendorf, and Sarah Utendorf; 4 great-grandchildren, Averie and Brady Utendorf and Trevor and Travis Gerken; and a daughter-in-law, Lori Utendorf of Gilboa. She was preceded in death by a son, Melvin Utendorf; 2 grandchildren, Mary and Ann Utendorf; and a brother, Robert Dulle.

Edna was a homemaker. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa. She loved to crochet, cook, and can.

Funeral Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where a Scripture Service will be at 1:50 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice or Sts. Peter and Paul Building Fund.

