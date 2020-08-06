Francis Fischer

DELPHOS — Francis A. Fischer, 96, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, August 6, at Vancrest Healthcare Center.

He was born March 31, 1924 in Landeck to the late Benidict J. and Rosa (Pothast) Fischer. On November 10, 1951, he married Jeanette (Flanagan) Fischer who preceded him in death on August 25, 2014. They had been married for 63 years.

Francis is also survived by three daughters, Chris (Carl) Trenkamp of Ft. Jennings, Lorri (Gene 'Red') Menke of Ft. Jennings and Missy (Richard "Floyd") Schlereth of Delphos; seven grandchildren, Mandy (Robert) Mosely, Cory Trenkamp, Abby (Chris) Nichols, Craig (Ginger) Menke, Gina (Kevin) Sensabaugh, Kurt "Chuck" (Gina) Menke and Alyssa (Andy Roberts) Pohlman,; twelve great-grandchildren, Evan and Izak Mosely, Ben, Lindsey, and Patrick Nichols, Anna, Luke and Joe Menke, Owen, Will and Blake Sensabaugh, Josie Menke, Coen and Reese Boberg; and a sister-in-law, Gwen Rohrbacher of Delphos.

He was also preceded in death by five brothers, John (Emma) Fischer, Joseph (Esther) Fischer, Leo (Beatrice) Fischer, Clarence Fischer and Richard Fischer; four sisters, Clara (Carl) Wrasman, Mary (Virgil) Renner, Martha (Robert) Pohlman and Viola (Joseph Elwer.

Francis retired from Standard Oil in Lima as an engineering assistant and field inspector. He served in the Army during World War II, as a Tec 5 15th Army HDQ. Francis was a member of St. John the Evanglist Catholic Church, Delphos VFW and American Legion. He was a member of the Delphos Veteran's Council Burial Detail. He also held membership with Black Swamp Rifle Club and Sohio Quarter Century Club. Francis was a woodworker and fix-it man. He was so proud of his grandchildren, attending many athletic events and truly loved spending time with them.

A funeral mass will begin at 11:oo a.m. on Monday, August 10 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow at a later date in St. John's Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to West Central Ohio Paralysis Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net