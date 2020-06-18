Fred Scaer
1932 - 2020
CONVOY — Fred Scaer, 88 years old, of Convoy, OH, born March 1, 1932 died June 18, 2020.

The son of Hugo and Nora (Bleeke) Scaer, he married Joyce (Evans) Scaer on November 19th 1977.

Survivors include his son,Ted (Sharon) Scaer, daughter, MaryAnn (Jeff) Dunlap and step-daughter Alisha (Jack) Dill. 10 grandchildren: Jamie (Ryan) Rase, Jill (Chris) Waligora, Eric Scaer, Angie (Troy) Huffine, Megan (Brooks) Bowman, Kylie (Jake) Schroeder, Britni Dunlap (Josh Dempsey), Paige Dunlap, Laine Dunlap and Jacob Dill. 17 great grandchildren, one sister, RoseMarie Schlemmer, and one special dog, Linny.

A daughter, Jane Custer, grandson, Scott Custer, sister, Marcia Scaer and brother in law, Gene Schlemmer, preceded him in death.

Fred was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Convoy OH. He loved being a lifelong farmer, pilot, and RV rider. Fred was a member of the Farm Bureau, AOPA, Good Sam Club and the NRA.

Fred was a kind and gentle man of many talents who will be sadly missed.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 PM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy, OH. Funeral Services will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, beginning at 10:30 AM, on Tuesday June 23, 2020, with graveside services to follow at Redeemer Church Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Pastor Michael Saylor.

Although family and friends are invited to attend Fred's visitation, we continue to be cautious and concerned for those who are most vulnerable, the elderly and those with serious health issues. We strongly urge everyone to remain vigilant and respect the well-being of the members of Fred's family and friends who are at risk.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fred`s memory may be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church of Convoy, OH at the address of 6727 OH-49, Convoy, OH 45832.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S Washington Street, Van Wert, OH 45891.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
JUN
23
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-1112
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

